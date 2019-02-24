VIOLANTE, Anthony "Tony"
56, of Largo, tragically passed away on February 17, 2019. He was a loving husband to his wife, Kelly, an amazing father to his daughter, Julia; and the best son, brother, uncle and, friend to all who knew him. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 3-7 pm at The Civitan Beach Club. Full obituary at:
www.brettfuneralhome.net
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
(727) 321-3321
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019