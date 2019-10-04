WEBB , Anthony Dean 76, of Tampa, Florida passed away September 27, 2019. He was born in Middletown, Ohio July 1, 1943. He served in the United States Air Force for 22 years. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tamara; and sister, Melanie. He is survived by his wife, Faith M. Johns Webb; his sons, Michael (Brenda), Daniel; his daughters, Tracy Miller (Thomas), and Pamela; a brother, Henry B. Webb; and 14 grandchildren. A visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, from 5-7 pm, with a service being held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10 am, in the Chapel of Florida Mortuary. www.floridamortuary.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019