1/1
Antoinette HALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HALL, Antoinette Vento 97, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in Tampa, Florida after a brief illness. Antoinette is survived by her daughter, Diane DeLoach, Statesboro, GA; her son, Dr. Wynton L. Hall Jr. and wife Gretchen, Tampa, FL; grandchildren, J. DeCesare and wife Amy, Alpharetta, GA; Ashlee DeCesare, Statesboro, GA; Wynton C. Hall and wife Michelle, Tallahassee, FL; Holly Carter and husband George, Charleston, SC; Leslie Hall, Tampa, FL; great-grandchildren, Ashton Faircloth, Brannen Faircloth, Hartlee Faircloth, Statesboro, GA; George Carter, Katherine Carter, Henry Carter, Charleston, SC; Bella Hall and Blakely Chandler, Tallahassee, FL. The full obituary may be read at: www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miles-Odum Funeral Home and Crematory
130 Screven Ave
Waycross, GA 31501
912-283-2525
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved