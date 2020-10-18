Antoinette HALL

HALL, Antoinette Vento 97, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in Tampa, Florida after a brief illness. Antoinette is survived by her daughter, Diane DeLoach, Statesboro, GA; her son, Dr. Wynton L. Hall Jr. and wife Gretchen, Tampa, FL; grandchildren, J. DeCesare and wife Amy, Alpharetta, GA; Ashlee DeCesare, Statesboro, GA; Wynton C. Hall and wife Michelle, Tallahassee, FL; Holly Carter and husband George, Charleston, SC; Leslie Hall, Tampa, FL; great-grandchildren, Ashton Faircloth, Brannen Faircloth, Hartlee Faircloth, Statesboro, GA; George Carter, Katherine Carter, Henry Carter, Charleston, SC; Bella Hall and Blakely Chandler, Tallahassee, FL. The full obituary may be read at: www.milesodumfuneralhome.com