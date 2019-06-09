Antoinette MIRANDA

Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry, Tina. My thoughts and prayers are with you..."
    - Barbara Bickert
  • "Cynthia, Larry, and Tina. Kevin and I were saddened to hear..."
    - Sharon and Kevin Ofle
  • "My condolences to all the family. During this difficult..."
Service Information
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL
33610
(813)-626-3161
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL 33610
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL 33610
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MIRANDA, Antoinette

91, native of Tampa, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Manuel; and daughter, Deanna. She is survived by her son, two daughters; nine grandchildren; one great- grandson; and her brother. The family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday, June 11, 2019 between 10-11 am at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa. Services will begin at 11 am at the funeral home, followed by Interment at Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contribution to the Children Home of Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details