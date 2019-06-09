MIRANDA, Antoinette
91, native of Tampa, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Manuel; and daughter, Deanna. She is survived by her son, two daughters; nine grandchildren; one great- grandson; and her brother. The family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday, June 11, 2019 between 10-11 am at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa. Services will begin at 11 am at the funeral home, followed by Interment at Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contribution to the Children Home of Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019