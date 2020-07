ROCA, Antoinette O. "Chi Chi" 90, of Sarasota, formerly of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away July 2, 2020. Chi Chi is survived by her loving children, Natalie (Albert) Bezilla; Arthur (Natalia) Roca; and Carlos Roca. She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Roca, her parents, and siblings. Services will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11 am. at the Memorial Park Funeral Home. Full obituary and online condolences may be left at www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com