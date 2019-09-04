Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boza and Roel Funeral Home
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ The King Catholic Church
SCAGLIONE, Antoinette A. 90, of Tampa, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. She is survived by her children, Michael C. Scaglione, Anthony E. Scaglione, Maria Keske, and Christine Elam; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held 6-8 pm, Thursday, September 5 at Boza and Roel Funeral Home. Mass will be at 10 am, Friday, September 6 at Christ The King Catholic Church with Burial to follow at Myrtle Hill Cemetery. The family would like to invite friends to Relevant Church, 1704 N. 16th Street, Tampa, FL 33605 after the Burial to Celebrate Antionette's life.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 4, 2019
