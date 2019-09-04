|
SCAGLIONE, Antoinette A. 90, of Tampa, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. She is survived by her children, Michael C. Scaglione, Anthony E. Scaglione, Maria Keske, and Christine Elam; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held 6-8 pm, Thursday, September 5 at Boza and Roel Funeral Home. Mass will be at 10 am, Friday, September 6 at Christ The King Catholic Church with Burial to follow at Myrtle Hill Cemetery. The family would like to invite friends to Relevant Church, 1704 N. 16th Street, Tampa, FL 33605 after the Burial to Celebrate Antionette's life.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 4, 2019