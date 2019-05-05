Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anton GRANDIC. View Sign Service Information Turner Funeral Home 14360 Spring Hill Drive Spring Hill , FL 34609 (352)-796-9661 Send Flowers Obituary

GRANDIC, Anton



93, of Spring Hill, Florida went to be with the Lord and his beloved wife Anna April 28, 2019 in Spring Hill. Tony was born May 20, 1925 in Baska, Croatia.



Tony was a devoted traditional Roman Catholic and is also remembered for being a devoted father and husband. He fought in World War II with Tito's Partisans, and after the war joined the Yugoslav navy. Tony immigrated to the United States in 1955 to New York where he met his future wife Anna. He moved to Florida in 1967 where he was a plant foreman of the Water Pollution Control department for the city of Clearwater. Upon retirement he moved to Spring Hill. Tony was known as an avid story teller, enjoyed cooking, playing his accordion and singing. He was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Seminary.



Tony is survived by his sister, Maria Sale; his daughters, Georgia Harrington, and Maria Luecke; and son, Frank Grandich. Tony is also survived by granddaughter, Sara Garcia and grandsons, Matthew, Zach, Luke, and James. Tony is predeceased by his wife, Anna; brothers, Ivan Grandic, Nikola Grandic; and his sister, Kathy Grandic. Tony is also predeceased by his faithful dogs, Lexie and Delta, as well as many other beloved pets.



A Visitation will be held at Turner Funeral Home, 14360 Spring Hill Dr., Spring Hill, FL 34609 Friday, May 10, from 5-7 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Most Holy Trinity Seminary, 1000 Spring Lake Hwy., Brooksville, FL 34602 Saturday, May 11, at 11 am with Burial to follow after at Florida Hill Cemetery.



Arrangements under the direction of Turner Funeral Home.

