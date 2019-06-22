SLOBODA, Anton "Tony"
77, passed away peacefully at home May 26, 2019. He was born in Slovakia July 8, 1941. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jenny; his son, Robert; daughter in-law, Nicole; and his grandson, Lucas. In Slovakia, he is survived by his brother, Jan (Mary); his sisters, Margita (Jan) and Alzbeta (Stefan); and many nieces and nephews. He worked for many years as a tool and die maker and owned Freedom Auto Inc. He loved German music, history movies, and Wagon Wheel Flea Market. This loving husband, father, and grandfather will be truly missed.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 22 to June 24, 2019