COTTO, Antonia 96, of Lutz, FL, passed away on Tuesday September 24, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gilberto Cotto. Antonia is survived by her children, Gilbert Cotto Jr. (Brunilda) and Elliot Cotto (Carmen); her brother, Eliezer Aponte; her grandchildren, Elliot G. Cotto, Gilbert E Cotto, Carla Ford, Stephanie Becker, Raquel Mena, and Tenille Lively; and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of the Rosary, with funeral mass to follow at 10:30 am. Burial will follow immediately after the mass at Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements by Blount & Curry Carrollwood.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 28, 2019