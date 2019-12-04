|
CASTRO, Antonio "Tony" 87, beloved and devoted husband, father, step-father, and grandfather, passed away at home on, Sunday, December 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Clarisse; daughter, Maria Patterson (Brian); son, Antonio (Andy) Castro (Belinda) and stepson, I. G. Fonte; grandchildren, Brooke Patterson, Brittney P. Helber (Chris), Brian Lee Patterson, Kasey Castro and Antonio (Tony) Castro. He was predeceased by his parents, Antonio and Maria Castro; his first wife, Kathaleen Crowe Castro; and stepdaughter, Michelle Fonte. Tony was born in West Tampa; he graduated from Jefferson High School, the University of Florida, and Emory University School of Dentistry, followed by four years in the U.S. Air Force in Okinawa. He then moved his family to Philadelphia to attend the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine to specialize in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. After more than 50 years of active practice in Tampa, including team doctor for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tony served as a Dental Consultant for the Florida Board of Dentistry. Throughout his life, he volunteered and supported numerous organizations. Tony enjoyed gardening and growing cucuzzas, but his most pleasurable hours were spent with his family, hunting, fishing, playing dominoes, and spending time with friends at local coffee shops. Tony was an exceptional man gifted with the natural ability to put anyone he met immediately at ease. He sacrificed much but remained the same humble person throughout his lifetime, ever mindful of his gratitude and dedication to his Creator and to the care of his patients and his family. He lived his life with the utmost integrity and effortlessly touched many hearts. A friend once remarked, "What's not to like...if you don't like Tony, there's something wrong with you." He will forever remain in the hearts of his loved ones and of those whose lives were touched by knowing him. The family would like to continue Tony's caring, generous nature by suggesting donations be made to the Tampa Bay Humane Society, the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, O.L.P.H. Catholic Church, or the Salesian Sisters Partners Circle. Services at Boza & Roel, 4130 N. Armenia Ave.; visitation Thursday, December 5, 5-8 pm; Funeral Mass, O.L.P.H. Catholic Church, 1701 11th Ave. at 1 pm; interment to follow at Centro Asturiano Memorial Park. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 4, 2019