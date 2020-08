SUAREZ, Antonio "Tony" 88, a Tampa native and Korean War Veteran passed away August 6, 2020 at his new home in North Carolina surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his son, Tony; and daughter, Michele. He was the grandfather of four and great-grandfather of five. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital . A celebration of life will be announced soon.