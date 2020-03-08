Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for April CADORETTE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CADORETTE, April Astrea 74, passed away March 5, 2020 at her home in Tampa. Born in Panama Canal Zone on October 20, 1945 to Albert and Catalina Harber, she lived her life in service to our country as a daughter, wife and mother to military service members and as a civil servant. April was a dedicated Wife to Lawrence; loving Mother to Christopher (Pamela), Eric (Lisa), Nicole and Shannon (Nick) Peters; doting Grandmother to Cooper and Logan Cadorette; Roman, Camron and Evan Antinori and Parker Peters. After graduating from Jefferson High School in 1965, she spent many years abroad in support of her husband's Air Force career. Returning to Tampa in 1984 to be close to family, she would go on to have a career with the Department of Homeland Security as a Transportation Security Administration Agent. Upon her retirement in 2012, she spent her days doing what she loved most, visiting with family and friends, caring for animals, and shopping and collecting. She will be remembered for her generosity and gentle nature. April was preceded in death by her parents and brother Norman. She is survived by her sister, Gladys; brothers, Paul, Frank and Albert; several nieces and nephews and many friends across the Tampa Bay area. A visitation in honor of April's life will be held March 10, from 6 to 8 pm at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories; funeral service, March 11 at 2 pm.

