MUSGROVE CHESSHER, April Ann home aid/care giver, 43, Entered into life on April 7, 1976 in Staten Island, NY to David H. O'dell and Barbara A. Madrazo. April Entered into rest on February 26, 2020 in Dade City, FL. She is survived by her parents; husband, William C. Chessher of five years; three children, David P. O'Dell, Shelby G. Rodriguez-O'Dell (Carlos), Christian M. Thomas; grandchild, Anastasia N. Rodriguez-O'Dell; sisters, Dawn Marta O'Dell from New Jersey, Dawn Marie O'Dell from Port St. Lucie, Tara Lynn Reid from Ridge Manor; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her beloved first husband, Clint E. Musgrove. April touched many lives over the years and held many important positions. At Pasco High School she was active in the FFA and has many lifelong friendships from those years. She worked for Napa and Advanced Auto Parts for many years. She also held a postion at Tin Can Pams in Dade City for almost 10 years. She considered that her second family. Over the recent years April has given her time and heart to becoming a caregiver for her husbands grandparents whom she considered her own. Aprils biggest loves in life were her family and friends, all that went second to her Anna Banana who was her peanut and her light. Services will be held at Hodges Family Funeral Home, Dade City, FL at 11 am, March 5. Visitation will be 1 hour prior. Interment will follow immediatly at Trilby Cemetary and a gathering of friends to share some fun at Lacoochee Church of God.

