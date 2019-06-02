April SUKUP

Obituary
went home to be with the Lord September 17, 2018. She served on the mission field in Botswana where she gave her life to reach others with the Gospel. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Sukup; children, Greg Elliot Jr., Nicole Elliot, Linda and Joshua Jordan; grandchildren, Raya, David, and Marley Jordan; parents, Larry and Laura Hills; and sisters, Holly McSpadden, Sharon Hills-Bonczyk, Nanda Hills, and Cheryl Clancy. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 pm, June 16, at South Tampa Fellowship, 97 Biscayne Blvd., Davis Island, Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019
