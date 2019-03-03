Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arbon Glen MASSEY. View Sign

MASSEY, Arbon Glen



81, of Hudson, Florida, passed away on February 2, 2019, after a valiant fight with lung cancer. Glen was born in Rives, Missouri on September 24, 1937 to Elva Mae and William Lawrence Massey. After serving in the U.S. Army in Verdun, France, Glen and his first wife Sharon (nee Thomas, 1941- 1993) raised three children, Bonnie, Glen Eugene and William. He retired at age 57 from Inland Fisher-Guide in Anderson, Indiana, as a journeyman machine repairman. Glen enjoyed boating in his retirement with his second wife Karren (nee Leatherberry, 1954-2013). He was preceded in death by his brother, Clyde and sister, Maezell "Sam" Shephard and is survived by all three of his children; dear brother, Kenneth Larry and loving sister, Carolyn Nesemeier; and several dozen nieces, nephews, grandchildren (step, in-law, and/or great). Glen is also survived by his mother-in-law, Dorothy, "Ginger" Leatherberry, with whom they co-resided, as well her children, Carolyn Thomas Demirdog, Curtis and John Leatherberry. His remains will be interred with Sharon in Frankton, Indiana at the K.O.P. Cemetery.





