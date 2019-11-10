|
93, died peacefully on November 7, 2019, under the care of hospice. He was born in St. Petersburg to Ruby and Archie Marvin Bunting Sr. He attended local schools, graduating from St. Petersburg High School in 1946 and attended St. Petersburg Junior College. He served in the Army Air Force. He retired from GTE after 30 years. A life-long sports enthusiast, he played baseball, fast-pitch softball, basketball, golf, and bowling. After retirement, he joined the Clearwater Horseshoe Club, participating in league and tournament play and also served as officer of the club. He married the love of his life, Dorothy, in 1948. They were co-owners of the DeeBee Studio of Dance for many years and Archie was the backstage manager for all the shows. Archie and Dot had a life-long love of all types of dance and also loved traveling and camping in their RV. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; sons, Thomas (predeceased) and Mark (Lara); and many much-loved nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held on November 16, 2019 at Anderson McQueen, 7820 38th Avenue North in St. Petersburg. Greeting of friends will be at 10:30 a.m., with the service at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019