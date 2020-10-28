1/1
Archie NELSON
NELSON, Archie L. 89, of St. Petersburg, FL transit-ioned October 18, 2020. He served in the United States Army. A member of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, he is survived by wife, Flordy Jones-Nelson; son, Ronald L. Nelson; daughter, Jan Nelson; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; other relatives. Funeral service is Friday, Oct. 30, Bethel A.M.E. Church (family only). Visitation is Thursday, Oct. 29, 4-7 pm, at: Smith Funeral Home/894-2266

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
1 entry
October 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Smith Funeral Home
