MEARS, Ardell C. 73, of Tampa, a honorable U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, passed August 31, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Janet; daughter, Stefanie; and a sister. He is survived by his mother, June; daughters, Kathy, Krisie, Lori, Amy and Melissa; four brothers; two sisters; and 13 grandchildren. Dedicating his life to our country and Mason brothers, he is and will be forever missed. Viewing previously celebrated, so the family request donations to vva.org in his memory.