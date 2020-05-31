Arden HANSELMAN
1935 - 2020
HANSELMAN, Arden L. 84, of Seminole, FL died in his home May 3, 2020. He was born in Andrews, IN, June 10, 1935. He served as a medic in the Army, and became a teacher and coach. He was a handyman, and owned various businesses throughout his life. He loved hunting and fishing and cherished time spent with his family. He is survived by his loving partner, Barbara Koscinski; son, Mark Hanselman (wife Lisa) of Morgantown, WV; daughter, Amy Crockenburg of Seminole; seven grandchildren; sister, Ruthanne Wilkinson; and brother, Meredith Hanselman (wife Linda); all of Andrews, IN. Private memorials will be held by his friends and family at his favorite fishing holes.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2020.
