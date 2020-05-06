SAMUEL, Ardley Jr. 78, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned May 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ernestine Samuel; daughters, Roxy DeGannese and Natasha Crump; a son, Akeem Samuel (Amanda); mother-in-law, Clementime Williams (Warren); 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and other relatives. Visitation Saturday, May 9, 2020, 9:30-10:30 am at : Smith Funeral Home 727- 894-2266
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 6, 2020.