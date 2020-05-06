Ardley SAMUEL
SAMUEL, Ardley Jr. 78, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned May 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ernestine Samuel; daughters, Roxy DeGannese and Natasha Crump; a son, Akeem Samuel (Amanda); mother-in-law, Clementime Williams (Warren); 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and other relatives. Visitation Saturday, May 9, 2020, 9:30-10:30 am at : Smith Funeral Home 727- 894-2266

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Smith Funeral Home
