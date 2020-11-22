CALIANNO, Aricka Kayleen unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 55 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Aricka was born in Bloomington, Illinois on December 7, 1965 to Ron Lorance and Kellen Yeater. Aricka was raised by her grandparents, Kenneth and Wilma Jackson, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Aricka graduated from Northeast high school and married Ronny Ellis. They had one daughter, Jami. Aricka played piano and had a passion for music. She loved the outdoors, fast cars (her Mustangs), and had a zest for life. Aricka possessed a deep love of animals and had many throughout her lifetime. Her caring and compassionate nature was evident in her career as a Professional Caregiver. She touched the lives of many people with special needs. Aricka was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kennth and Wilma Jackson; and first husband, Ronny. She is survived by her daughter, Jami (Ellis) Eastman; son-in-law, Jason Eastman; mother, Kellen Yeater and life partner, Dina Hefner; sister, Lori Lorance; brothers, Joseph and Frederick (Fritz) Jackson; father, Ron Lorance; and former husband, David Calianno. A Celebration of Life will take place January 2021. Friends and family will be notified once arrangements are complete. In lieu of flowers or cards, please make a donation to the SPCA, Humane Society, or animal service of your choice.



