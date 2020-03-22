Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Aris Kaloyano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aris Kaloyano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aris Kaloyano Obituary
KALOYANO, Aris A. 68 passed suddenly at home on March 2, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Dippong; her sisters, Anna Justis (Ken Younce) and Kimberley (Ed) Holbrook; aunt and uncle; numerous cousins; nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Friends of Strays, 2911 47th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33714. A memorial service will be scheduled later when family and friends can safely gather. Curlew Hills Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Download Now