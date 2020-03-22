|
KALOYANO, Aris A. 68 passed suddenly at home on March 2, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Dippong; her sisters, Anna Justis (Ken Younce) and Kimberley (Ed) Holbrook; aunt and uncle; numerous cousins; nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Friends of Strays, 2911 47th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33714. A memorial service will be scheduled later when family and friends can safely gather. Curlew Hills Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020