KARALEKAS, Aristidis "Steve" 55, of Tarpon Springs, FL., died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Steve was born in Ottawa, Canada, and moved with his family to Miami where he attended North Miami High School before relocating to Tarpon Springs in 1982. Steve was an avid sports fan, once serving as a Little League and high school baseball umpire. He is survived by his sister, Christina, also of Tarpon Springs; his brother, George, of Riverview, FL.; nephews, Isaac and Alexander; and spouse, Angela, of Pensacola, FL. A memorial service will take place at 10 am on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1121 U.S. Hwy 19, Holiday, FL 34691.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019