Arla GOSSIAUX

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arla GOSSIAUX.
Obituary
Send Flowers

GOSSIAUX, Arla Marie 87, of Clearwater, FL, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Dunedin, FL. Arla is joined with her husband, Jules; and children, David Gossiaux and Barbara Draybuck. She is survived by her son and his wife, Dale and Peggy, her son Daniel, her son and his wife, Duane and Pamela; her daughter-in-law, Carol, and her son-in-law, Dave Draybuck; along with her many grandchildren, Jason, Nicole, Bethanne, Kelly, Douglas, Thomas, David Jr., Andrew, Alexandra, Ryan, Zachary and Logan; and her 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation Thursday at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Friday at 10 am, St. Linus Church until time of mass at 10:30 am. Please share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.