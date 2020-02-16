GOSSIAUX, Arla Marie 87, of Clearwater, FL, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Dunedin, FL. Arla is joined with her husband, Jules; and children, David Gossiaux and Barbara Draybuck. She is survived by her son and his wife, Dale and Peggy, her son Daniel, her son and his wife, Duane and Pamela; her daughter-in-law, Carol, and her son-in-law, Dave Draybuck; along with her many grandchildren, Jason, Nicole, Bethanne, Kelly, Douglas, Thomas, David Jr., Andrew, Alexandra, Ryan, Zachary and Logan; and her 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation Thursday at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Friday at 10 am, St. Linus Church until time of mass at 10:30 am. Please share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020