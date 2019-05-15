|
AUER, Arlene A.
84, of Brandon, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Ray; and her grandchild, Danielle Smith. Survivors include her daughters, Karen (Jorge) Nunez, Linda (Cortland) Belz; brother, Leon Fink; grandchildren, Benjamin Nunez, Molly Belz, Matthew Belz; and great-grandchild, Amelia Nunez. A Visitation will be conducted from 9-10 am, on Saturday, May 18 at Southern Funeral Care, Riverview with a Graveside Service to follow at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens, Brandon at 11 A.M. In lieu flowers those who wish may send donations to the Parkinson's Foundation/parkinson.org. Please visit online:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 15, 2019