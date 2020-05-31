BRYAN, Arlene 83, of Pinellas Park, FL, passed away May 13, 2020. She was born in Connellsville, PA to John and Anna Lilley. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband, James (Dick), of 63 years; sons, Curt (Taurus) and Jeff (Marjorie); daughter, Lisa Clark (Greg); grandchildren, Jennifer Bryan, Rachel Jones, Hailey Bryan, and Hannah Bryan; great-grandchild, Autumn Grimes; and sister, Marie. She was preceded in death by daughter, Deborah Jones; parents; brother, JR; and sisters, Leona, Audrey, June, and Betty. taylorfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.