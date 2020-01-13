CELLI, Arlene B. The Queen of our family, Arlene Celli, died New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2020 at Suncoast Hospice after a two year battle with the insidious disease that is Ovarian Cancer. She was 77. Born in 1942, she was the daughter of Robert and Clara Blair of Brick, NJ. Much like her father, a Boxer in his younger years, Arlene was a competitor. Whether it be on the tennis court, ping pong, Uno games with her beloved grandchildren or even her cancer, Arlene was a fighter to the end. In addition to raising her family, she was an building administrator for Cushman and Wakefield in Feather Sound until her retirement. She leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Philip Celli of Clearwater; her daughter, Kim of St. Petersburg; son, Phil and wife, Mary Kathryn Bursch of St. Petersburg; two grandchildren, Katey and Nicholas both of St. Petersburg; her brother, Robert Blair of Brick, NJ; and many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

