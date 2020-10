In Loving Memory of Arlene Permuy July 11, 1953-Oct. 24, 2009 Seems like just yesterday, but 11 years later the void is still significant although the memories of your smile, laugh and love keeps us pushing forward. Keep being our angel and guiding light. We all miss and love you more than ever.With all our love, Glenn and ALL your family and friends



