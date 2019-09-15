|
WAHL, Arlene K. "Mickey" 84, of Seminole, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Arlene was born January 15, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Arthur and Sylvia (Tauck) Carson. She moved to Seminole in 1972 from Allen Park, MI. Arlene was a banker, initially with The Bank of Indian Rocks, Seminole Bank and eventually retired as a Vice President of NCNB. She was a member of Anona United Methodist Church and joyfully served in the Choir. She was also a member of the Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Seminole and a Past President. Arlene was predeceased by her loving husband of 37 years, Rolland L. "Rollie" Wahl in 1994; her brother, Arthur K. Carson Jr., and sister, Kathleen A. Carson Crowell. Surviving is her son, James A. (Melissa) Wahl; loving companion, Thomas "Tom" Green; her brother, Frederick J. (Jacqueline) Carson; sister, Lois Patricia (Ron) O'Connell; two granddaughters, Rachel L. (Michael) Young and Kathryn R. Wahl; two cherished great- grandchildren, Liam and Emilia Young; and many wonderful cousins, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made in her honor to The Suncoast Hospice Foundation or the Florida United Methodist Children's Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Anona United Methodist Church main sanctuary on Saturday, September 28 at 11 am. Condolences may be offered at www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019