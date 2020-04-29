FALKNER FARABEE, Arleta W. 95, of Tampa, passed away April 25, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her two sons, Robert (Joyce) and Kenneth (Lois); five grandchildren; and five great-grand-children; sister, Bernice Hoerner; brother, Richard Wimer (Darlene) of Carlisle, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a longtime member of the Forest Hills Baptist Church. Graveside services are private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of Tampa, 3809 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa, FL 33607. Swilley Funeral Home (813) 932-6157
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 29, 2020