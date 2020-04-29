Arleta Falkner Farabee

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arleta Falkner Farabee.
Service Information
Swilley Funeral Home
1602 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL
33604
(813)-932-6157
Obituary
Send Flowers

FALKNER FARABEE, Arleta W. 95, of Tampa, passed away April 25, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her two sons, Robert (Joyce) and Kenneth (Lois); five grandchildren; and five great-grand-children; sister, Bernice Hoerner; brother, Richard Wimer (Darlene) of Carlisle, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a longtime member of the Forest Hills Baptist Church. Graveside services are private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of Tampa, 3809 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa, FL 33607. Swilley Funeral Home (813) 932-6157
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.