CHAPMAN, Arletha Forehand 88, of St. Petersburg, FL, died April 24, 2020. She is survived by her children, Valerie Young, Bruce and Jocelyn Chapman; brothers, Calvin, Ray, Alvin and Vernal Forehand; five grandchildren and a host of relatives, AKA Sorors and friends. A Memorial Service will be planned and announced in the future. Pridgen Funeral Home, Lanham, MD. 20706. Please visit the tribute wall at: www.pridgenfuneralservice.com.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 1 to May 4, 2020.