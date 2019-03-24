STUPIA, Arline Mildred
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arline Mildred Hyer STUPIA.
Hyer 84, of Pinellas Park, FL, passed away peacefully at Suncoast Hospice home in Pinellas Park on March 16, 2019. She was born in Valley Stream, NY to Albert C. Hyer and Mildred D. Hansen Hyer. She is survived by her husband, of 67 years, Charles. Arline was a loving mother to her daughters, Toni Lynn Medjuck, Denise Ann Barbieri (late son, Richard C. Stupia); her grandchildren, David M. Medjuck, Melissa M. Medjuck Rosen, Leah M. Barbieri Smajlovic, Joseph Barbieri, Richard Barbieri, and Mary Stupia, and her stepgranddaughter, Gina Jenulewicz; her great-grandchildren Ethan M. Medjuck, Brayden M. Rosen Peyton M. Rosen, Enzo M. Smajlovic, Giovanna M. Smajlovic, Valentina R. Smajlovic, Victor Diaz, Gianna Diaz, Kacie Jenulewicz, and Jeffrey Jenulewicz; and canine baby, Angel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Arline's honor to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760. Details can be found online at:
memorialparkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019