Arlyn Hoefer
HOEFER, Arlyn Elizabeth 85, of Tampa, passed away on September 18, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Arlyn moved to the Tampa area in 1986. She worked as a substitute teacher for many years before retiring. She was a member of AAUW, New Tampa Group and The Grads and loved playing bridge. Arlyn is survived by her loving children, Adrienne Kane, John Hoefer, Lynn McUmber and Tara Hamilton. Her final resting place will be in St. Agnes Cemetery West Chester, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Kidney Foundation. Please view our online guest book at www.blountcurrywest.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
