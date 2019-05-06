Armando CABALLERO

Obituary
CABALLERO, Armando

84, entered into eternal life May 5, 2019. He proudly served in the National Guard and had a career with the Hillsborough County School Board. He is survived by his children, Yolanda Caballero Devesta and Alexander Caballero; his grandchildren, Adrianna Peguero, Liana Peguero, Luis Peguero Jr., Abigayle Caballero, Sarah Caballero, and Stephen Caballero. At his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to LifePath Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 6, 2019
