Armelle PRICHARD

Or Copy this URL to Share

PRICHARD, Armelle born in Aulnay Sous Bois, France July 13, 1942, died July 13, 2020. She earned her bachelors in nursing in Paris. She worked for 28 years in hospital surgery and 10 years in home health care (saving two lives while in home health care). Survivors from Tampa include her husband, Carl and sons, Richard (Pam) Pellow and Kenneth (Michele) Pellow; from Michigan, daughter, Barbara Pellow; grandchildren, Fawn and Kolton Gross; and great-grandchildren, Qua-mar and Ameerah Mathews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store