1/1
Armelle PRICHARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Armelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRICHARD, Armelle born in Aulnay Sous Bois, France July 13, 1942, died July 13, 2020. She earned her bachelors in nursing in Paris. She worked for 28 years in hospital surgery and 10 years in home health care (saving two lives while in home health care). Survivors from Tampa include her husband, Carl and sons, Richard (Pam) Pellow and Kenneth (Michele) Pellow; from Michigan, daughter, Barbara Pellow; grandchildren, Fawn and Kolton Gross; and great-grandchildren, Qua-mar and Ameerah Mathews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved