FARMANIAN, Armen C. 80, of Riverview, FL, and formerly of Providence, RI, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born on February 20, 1939 in Providence, RI to his proud parents of Armen N. and Ruth F. (Kittell) Farmanian. Armen was the owner and operator of Armen Lock & Key in Riverview. He moved to the area in 1990, coming from Cranston, RI. He loved motorcycling, boating, and he built and flew his own radio controlled airplanes. He obtained his pilot's license and even purchased his own airplane. He will truly be missed. Survivors include his beloved wife of 23 years, Mary Osler-Farmanian; his sons, Frank (Rita) Farmanian of Johnston, RI, and Ty Farmanian of Cranston; a stepson, Richard Osler of Austin, TX; a stepdaughter, Mary Jo (Calvin) Brown of Cranston, RI; his brother, Robert (Donna) Farmanian of Port Charlotte, FL; his two sisters, Jean (Dino) Ricci of Cranston, RI and Joan (Tony) Frattarelli of Smithfield, RI; along with his three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Cristina, and Jonathan; and his two great-grandchildren, Julian and Alana. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Ryan. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 4 pm on Friday, November 15 at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, with the family receiving friends for a visitation two hours prior to the service, from 2-4 pm. Arrangements are under the artful care of Serenity Meadows Funeral Home. Serenity Meadows
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019