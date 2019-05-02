Arnette HARRINGTON Sr.

Obituary
HARRINGTON, Arnette Sr.

age 60, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on April 19, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Montego McKinnon Sr. and Arnette Harrington Jr. (Stacey); daughter, Arnetta Harrington; brothers, Dwayne Harrington (Deleshea) and James Harrington; sisters, Brenda and Kathy Harrington; four grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, 3-8 pm, and wake 7-8 pm, at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 12 pm, at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 532 33rd St. S.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2019
