HARRINGTON, Arnette Sr.
age 60, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on April 19, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Montego McKinnon Sr. and Arnette Harrington Jr. (Stacey); daughter, Arnetta Harrington; brothers, Dwayne Harrington (Deleshea) and James Harrington; sisters, Brenda and Kathy Harrington; four grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, 3-8 pm, and wake 7-8 pm, at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 12 pm, at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 532 33rd St. S.
Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2019