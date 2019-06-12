WEBSTER, Arno Surls



of Sumner, FL near Cedar Key, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, FL. She was 94. Arno was born in Sumner FL December 26, 1924. She graduated from Dade City High School then went to St. Luke's School of Nursing in Jacksonville, FL and became a registered nurse. She married Robert Vernon Webster in 1946. They lived in several places, among them Louisville KY, Aripeka, FL, Lacoochee, FL, Tampa FL then retired to live in Cedar Key/Sumner FL. She was an active member of the Baptist churches in those locations. She was a founding member of Rosewood Baptist Church. Arno is survived by her children, Preston Wayne Webster and wife Delores, Ginger K. Oliver and husband Ronny, Mark Wade Webster (late wife Judy), and Phea Alexis Bainbridge and her husband Jimmy. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Rosewood Baptist Church, Rosewood, FL with Pastor Travis Hudson officiating. Visitation will be from 10 am-12 pm. Burial will follow the service at the Shiloh Cemetery in Cedar Key/Sumner, FL. After interment, a "home-going" will be held at Rosewood Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL (352) 493-4777 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Vernon & Arno Webster Scholarship at Cedar Key School, 951 Whiddon Ave., Cedar Key, FL 32625.

