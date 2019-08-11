Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnold HANNON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HANNON, Arnold 98, of Clearwater, passed peacefully of natural causes August 3, 2019 under the care of Hospice of the Suncoast. It was a long journey from Michigan's upper peninsula where he was born between the two great wars, to Clearwater's sunny coast. Having retired from a successful career as one of the nation's top Tupperware distributors in 1976, over the last decade, he became aware that he had been lucky enough to have been retired for longer than he had worked. He relished his Florida retirement, playing golf, and card games, and crafting clocks and carving wooden items that became treasured keepsakes of family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Alicia Hannon; his son, Kenneth and wife, Kris Hannon and their children, Simone Indianer, Sara and her husband, Rob and their children, Luna and Waylon (Wolfie) Flate; granddaughter, Kaelyn Globig; great-grandson, Colin Globig, and many nieces and nephews. He will be interred with family after an Autumn memorial service in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

