HOLMES, Arrie M. Flournoy 103, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned on March 15, 2020. She was a member of Greater Grand Central Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, The Reverend Moses Holmes Sr. and son, Jonathan Holmes Sr. Survived by her son, Moses Holmes Jr.; daughter, Rosa Gaskins; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Visitation and viewing only, Friday, March 20, 3-5 pm at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266 and 6-7 pm at Greater Grand Central M.B. Church. Family will memorialize their Beloved Matriarch during the summer months.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2020