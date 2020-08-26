Artasia HICKS

HICKS, Artasia Nicole 40, of Hudson, FL passed away August 21, 2020. She served in the U.S. Airforce. She is survived by her sons, Dontavious and Dion Pratt; stepsons, Keyshawn Hicks and Markel Howard; daughter, Ashanti Wilson; stepdaughter, Keysharia Hicks; mother, Carretta Allen; father, Craig Thompson; brother, William A. Oliver and sister, Vera Muse and Angenette Long (sister cousin); one grandchild, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm, Graveside services Saturday August 29, 10 am at Royal Palm South Cemetery. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 26, 2020.