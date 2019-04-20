Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Artemis Demos "Artie" Palios. View Sign

81, of Tampa, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on April 18, 2019. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on May 27, 1937. She graduated from DePauw University with a degree in Music Education and was a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She taught chorus for many years in Hillsborough County, including teaching at Plant High School, Wilson Junior High, and Pierce Middle School, sharing her love of music and influencing countless students. Artie began her life-long dedication to serving as a church musician at the age of 11, serving as the organist at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Indianapolis. She married her beloved husband, John, in 1966 and moved to Tampa, where they built a home filled with love, joy, and happiness. She was either the choir director or organist or sometimes both at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Tampa for the last 50 years until the present day. She was a dedicated Greek Orthodox Christian selflessly giving of her time, her talents, and her treasure. Artie was humble, kind, and filled with goodness. She will be remembered as a pillar of the community and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Toula Demos; her husband of 39 years, John; her sister, Elaine Miliotes; and her beautiful granddaughter, Andrea. She was a wonderful mother to her children, Donna and Peter Trakas, Maria and Mike Xenick, and Michael and Bessie Palios. She adored her precious grandchildren, Artemis, Elizabeth, John, Toula, George, Maria, and Maggie. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Chris Miliotes of Orlando, George and Julie Palios of Tampa, and Fr. Sam and Helen Kalamaras of Tampa, along with many loved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm on Sunday April 21, with a Trisagion service scheduled for 5:30 pm. Pre sanctified liturgy will start at 9:30 am and the funeral service at 12 pm on Monday April 22. Both services will be held at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 2418 Swann Avenue, Tampa FL 33609. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park.



