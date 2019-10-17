Artez DAVIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Artez DAVIS.
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Obituary
Send Flowers

DAVIS, Artez 23, Of St. Petersburg, transitioned, October 12, 2019. He is survived by his father, Willie Davis; grandmothers, Carlotta Sutton (Melvin) and Clara Davis; grandfather, Willie Davis (Beatrice); daughters, Nyjah Davis and Armonni Davis; brother, Dezman Davis; sisters, Aerielle, Ashanti, Amaria and Dashia Davis; five additional siblings, a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-8 pm with wake 6-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service Saturday, October 19, 11 am at First Baptist Institutional Church, 3144 3rd Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.