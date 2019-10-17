DAVIS, Artez 23, Of St. Petersburg, transitioned, October 12, 2019. He is survived by his father, Willie Davis; grandmothers, Carlotta Sutton (Melvin) and Clara Davis; grandfather, Willie Davis (Beatrice); daughters, Nyjah Davis and Armonni Davis; brother, Dezman Davis; sisters, Aerielle, Ashanti, Amaria and Dashia Davis; five additional siblings, a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-8 pm with wake 6-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service Saturday, October 19, 11 am at First Baptist Institutional Church, 3144 3rd Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 17, 2019