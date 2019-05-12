O'CONNOR, Arthur B. Jr.
86, of Marlton, NJ and formerly of Willingboro, NJ and Spring Hill, FL, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy Kievitt O'Connor; father of Kathleen (David) Rosenzweig, Peggy (Miles) Nelson, and Cheryl (Jonathan) Parker; grandfather of six: Lisa, Kelly, Emily, Alex, Morgan, and Jameson; brother of Maureen Graney and the late Michael O'Connor. A gathering of fam- ily and friends will be held May 13, 2019 from 10-11 am, at St. Joan of Arc Church in Marlton, NJ. Memorial Mass will follow 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Hos- pice, 5 Eves Dr., Ste. 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or a . To share your memories of Arthur, please visit online at: www.givnish.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019