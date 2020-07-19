1/1
Arthur BADE
BADE, Arthur Henry "Art" passed away at St. Joseph's hospital in Tampa, FL, July 13, 2020, with his loving son, Eric and grandson, Drew, at his side. Art was born in Des Plaines, IL, November 6, 1936, together with his twin brother, Albert "Al" to Carl and Ester (Winkelman) Bade. Art is survived by his children, Andrew (Barbara) Bade of Longmont, CO; Eric (Jenn) Bade of Lutz, FL; Jennifer (Doug) Woods of Burlington, VT; and Julie (Sam) Alexander of Belle Isle, FL; his eldest brother, Jim of Cedarville, IL; twelve grandchildren, Michelle, Kyle, Lorelei, Drew, Sarah, Emily, Lauren, Anson, Jaden, Sabine, August, Benjamin; two great-granddaughters, Meia and Olivia; and his loving partner of over 15 years, Gail Driscoll. He is predeceased by his wife, Janet; both parents; sister, Joyce; and twin brother, Al. Donations in Art's memory may be made to Children's Home Network, Tampa, FL. To leave a memory or condolence for Art's family, please visit www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com Semper Fidelis.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
