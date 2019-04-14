DALESANDRO, Arthur C. Jr.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur C. DALESANDRO.
69, of Dunedin, FL, passed on April 5, 2019 amidst loved ones. Originally from Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of the late Arthur and Violet Dalesandro. He worked as a skilled machinist who loved fixing machines, fishing, and Honeymoon Island. He is survived by children, Pamela and Andrew Dalesandro; sister, Marie Sandine; and his partner of 20 years, Kim Cao. Private family ceremony to be held at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019