BURROWS, Arthur Edward Jr.



71, died in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on March 1, 2019. Art was born and grew up in Tampa, attending Ballast Point Elementary, Madison Jr. High, and T. R. Robinson High Schools. Known as "Buzzy" to his family and childhood friends, Art was a graduate of the University of Florida (B.S. in Business Administration) and was a member of Kappa Alpha Order and the US Army ROTC. While in UF Law School, he was the business manager of the law school newspaper and a member of the John Marshall Bar Association and Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity. Following graduation, he was admitted to the Florida Bar Association. He served in Field Artillery, U.S. Army Reserve from 1972 to 1979, leaving at the rank of Captain. Art worked as a staff attorney for the Florida Department of Transportation and then for the Broward County Attorney's office. He was also a licensed realtor and worked as a realty acquisition agent. He fulfilled a life-long dream by spending nine years as a long-distance carrier, driving eighteen-wheelers all over the country. His hobbies were owning and restoring vintage cars, traveling, and listening to both theater and church pipe organs. Art was the son of Arthur E. and Vivian Adams Burrows. He is survived by his sister, Sally Burrows Olsson; nieces, Mary Padgett Bryan and Anne Padgett Wilson; nephew, Douglas Christian Padgett; and cousins, Betty Sue Hinckley Fern, Jean Samson Suringa, and Adajean Lott Samson.



A memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church at 1 pm, on Saturday, March 9.



Memorial gifts may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 906 South Orleans Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606 or to LifePath Hospice, 12470 Telecom Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33637.



