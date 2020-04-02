GEDERS, Arthur J. Jr. 93, has departed on a journey to his Lord and Savior March 28, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 72 years; three brothers; one sister; six children; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He proudly served in the Merchant Marines in WWII. As a devoted member of St. Celia's Catholic Church since 1957, he served as an usher to Eucharistic Minister, including visiting home bound, marriage encounter, to name just a few. Words cannot express how much this beloved man will be missed by his family, friends, and all those fortunate enough to have crossed his path. Brewer & Sons (727) 314-4991
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 2, 2020