1/1
Arthur GUTOWSKI
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GUTOWSKI, Arthur Frank 95, of Plant City, Florida, born April 2, 1925, in Schenectady, New York, entered into eternal rest November 26, 2020. He was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, veteran of the United States Air Force, having flown 21 combat missions as a navigator on a B52 Liberator Bomber during World War II, and a retired engineer for General Electric. He loved his family dearly, and enjoyed traveling, camping, and golfing. He is survived by wife of 74 years, Betty Theresa Gutowski; children, Gail Marie Riggins of El Dorado Hills, California, Glenn Alan Gutowski (Susan) of Holly Hill, Dr. Gregg Walter Gutowski (Cindy) of Plant City, Gary Arthur Gutowski of Aurora, Colorado, and Gwen Marie Ford (Darryl Williams) of Plant City; grandchildren, Jill Marie Mimbs (Steve), Derik Gregg Gutowski, Adam Ross Riggins, Scott Walter Gutowski (Kelley), Jill Marie Ellington (Matt), Kent Brewer Gutowski, Glenn Alan Gutowski Jr., Ellis Martin Gutowski, Martin Walter Gutowski, Nicole Marie Ford, and Zachary Michael Ford; great-grandchildren, Kyle Wesley Mimbs, Kasey Kirby Estes (Landon), and Nyel Stapler; and great-great-grandchild, Everest Quin Estes. Family only service at St. Clement Catholic Church, and interment with military honors at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Clement Catholic Church at stclementpc.org. Expressions of condolence at: HopewellFuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved