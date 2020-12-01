GUTOWSKI, Arthur Frank 95, of Plant City, Florida, born April 2, 1925, in Schenectady, New York, entered into eternal rest November 26, 2020. He was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, veteran of the United States Air Force, having flown 21 combat missions as a navigator on a B52 Liberator Bomber during World War II, and a retired engineer for General Electric. He loved his family dearly, and enjoyed traveling, camping, and golfing. He is survived by wife of 74 years, Betty Theresa Gutowski; children, Gail Marie Riggins of El Dorado Hills, California, Glenn Alan Gutowski (Susan) of Holly Hill, Dr. Gregg Walter Gutowski (Cindy) of Plant City, Gary Arthur Gutowski of Aurora, Colorado, and Gwen Marie Ford (Darryl Williams) of Plant City; grandchildren, Jill Marie Mimbs (Steve), Derik Gregg Gutowski, Adam Ross Riggins, Scott Walter Gutowski (Kelley), Jill Marie Ellington (Matt), Kent Brewer Gutowski, Glenn Alan Gutowski Jr., Ellis Martin Gutowski, Martin Walter Gutowski, Nicole Marie Ford, and Zachary Michael Ford; great-grandchildren, Kyle Wesley Mimbs, Kasey Kirby Estes (Landon), and Nyel Stapler; and great-great-grandchild, Everest Quin Estes. Family only service at St. Clement Catholic Church, and interment with military honors at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Clement Catholic Church at stclementpc.org
. Expressions of condolence at: HopewellFuneral.com